zoe-and-cloyd-by-sandlin-gaither-edited-1-scaled-e1638127912346.jpg

Zoe and Cloyd will be at the Ashe Civic Center this Saturday with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will present the husband & wife duo Zoe and Cloyd at the Ashe Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with concessions available.

Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian Mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and vocalist John Cloyd Miller. Their show is as diverse as their upbringing: coming from a lineage of klezmer and jazz musicians, Natalya trained classically in her home state of Massachusetts before moving south in 2004.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.