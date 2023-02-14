Cash 5 Logo on Plum_640x480

RALEIGH – Michael Allen, of Zionville, tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $338,787 jackpot.

Allen purchased his lucky ticket from the Kangaroo Express on State Farm Road in Boone. He matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win the jackpot.

