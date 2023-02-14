RALEIGH – Michael Allen, of Zionville, tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $338,787 jackpot.
Allen purchased his lucky ticket from the Kangaroo Express on State Farm Road in Boone. He matched all five white balls in Saturday’s drawing to win the jackpot.
Allen arrived at lottery headquarters Monday, Feb. 6, to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $241,386.
Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.
The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Monday’s jackpot is $110,000.
Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the $2.3 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Watauga County last year the following ways:
Fiscal Year 2021 Total: $2,159,696
In Fiscal Year 2021, education programs in Watauga County received $2,159,696 in lottery funds. Elected officials in the state legislature decide how to best use the money provided to the state by the lottery each year.
Prekindergarten: $265,127
Being ready to learn helps kids get the most out of school. The N.C. Pre-K program serves four-year-old children who are at risk of falling behind their peers as they prepare for kindergarten. Thanks to lottery funds, 44 children in Watauga County were provided a free, academic pre-school experience last year.
College Scholarships: $210,179
Lottery funds help college students get learning that lasts a lifetime. Lottery funds provide scholarships based on financial need to help students cover the costs of attending a state university or community college in North Carolina. Last year, 151 scholarships went to Watauga County students scholarships.
Financial Aid: $69,252
A second way that the lottery helps make college affordable is through the UNC Need-Based Grant Program. The money supports grants to help students cover the costs of attending a state university within the UNC system. Last year, 334 grants went to Watauga County students.
Non-Instructional Support: $1,175,020
It takes a team to make schools work. Lottery funds helped support the operations of public and charter schools, including the costs of support staff such as office assistants, custodians and substitute teachers.
School Transportation: $67,709
Just like students need a place to learn, they also need a safe way to get to school. Money raised by the lottery helps cover costs for school-provided transportation, like bus drivers’ salaries, fuel, and other related costs. Last year, Watauga County received over $67,709 to help cover the cost of school transportation. Local officials decide the best use of the funds the county receives.
School Construction: $372,409
Students need places to learn. School systems can use lottery funds to help build and repair schools.
This helps meet needs that otherwise would have to be paid for by other means such as property taxes. Local officials decide the best use of the construction funds the county receives.
