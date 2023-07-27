NEWLAND — Yellow Mountain Enterprises hosted a picnic gala for all the staff, clients and their families on Thursday, July 20.

Highlander BBQ from Roan Mountain catered the event, serving both chicken and pork BBQ, along with coleslaw, baked beans, chips, beverages and three desserts. The YME Board of Directors and their families were also in attendance. More than 100 meals were served as everyone relaxed under a big tent.

  

