WEST JEFFERSON — The Easter season is here and Appalachian Church is getting everyone in the spirit through the “Worthy is the Lamb” musical drama from April 8-10 at 7 p.m.
“Worthy is the Lamb” depicts the miracles, trials and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The play will feature flashing lights and scenes of violence, so plan accordingly.
The play is being presented by members of the church including children, teens and adults. The AppChurch worship team, led by Danny Dominguez, will create a musical event that won’t soon be forgotten.
This event is free and open to the public, but requires registration. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/worthy-is-the-lamb-easter-drama-tickets-290602298297?fbclid=IwAR0XgB2TpPdo-PfsYNGHCdWOhXFnFuJ3gGk274imOUhw8VTIvu0zX_FrQ4Y to reserve your free seat.
Appalachian Church is located at 787 Ray Taylor Road in West Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.