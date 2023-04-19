Forest Stewards Guild logo

CROSSNORE — A women’s chainsaw workshop will be held at the Mountain Training Facility in Crossnore (6065 Linville Falls Hwy.) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Did you know North Carolina has an average of 4,400 wildfires per year? In this workshop attendees will look at practical uses for chainsaw skills through the lens of wildfire mitigation around the home. Participants will learn about adapting homes to mitigate wildfire risk and gain hands-on experience with bucking, limbing and home hazard assessments.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.