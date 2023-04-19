CROSSNORE — A women’s chainsaw workshop will be held at the Mountain Training Facility in Crossnore (6065 Linville Falls Hwy.) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.
Did you know North Carolina has an average of 4,400 wildfires per year? In this workshop attendees will look at practical uses for chainsaw skills through the lens of wildfire mitigation around the home. Participants will learn about adapting homes to mitigate wildfire risk and gain hands-on experience with bucking, limbing and home hazard assessments.
This course is designed to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for women who are new to chainsaw use. While most participants have little or no experience with a chainsaw, this course is also an effective refresher for more experienced individuals who may want to brush up on good safety habits with a saw. This is a gateway course and will provide you with a foundational introduction to support you in pursuing further chainsaw training.
Protective equipment (eye goggles, earplugs, leather gloves, chaps, and metal toe caps) and chainsaws will be available to borrow, but participants are encouraged to bring their own if they have them. Attendees will need to wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and closed toed shoes. Please do not feel like you must purchase equipment for this workshop! Many people find the information in this workshop helpful in deciding what chainsaw or protective equipment to purchase. Participants will have the opportunity to start a chainsaw and cut slices, or “cookies” from logs if they feel comfortable, but it is not a requirement.
This course is intended for women-identifying individuals, though all are welcome to attend. We strive to foster a safe and supportive learning environment and ask that all participants respect that.
Attendees will be handling and operating chainsaws during this workshop. PPE and saws will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own. The group will spend the morning indoors and the afternoon outdoors. This course is hosted and sponsored by NCSU Extension, the Women Owning Woodlands program, Warren Wilson College, NC Forest Service, and the Fire Adapted Communities Network. This program is funded in part by the Renewable Resources Extension Act (RREA).
The following is the agenda for the event:
8:30 a.m. – Registration
9 a.m. – Welcome
9:30 a.m. – Indoor training
12:30 p.m. – Lunch (provided)
1 p.m. – Field training
4:45 p.m. – Wrap up and evaluations
Chainsaws will be handled and operated during this workshop. The first portion of the course will be in the classroom, and the afternoon will be spent in the woods, rain or shine.
