As in years past, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 WinterFest maintained a philanthropic spirit. This year’s festivities saw the addition of a WinterFest blanket drive, which benefited the Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina.
The blanket drive replaced the festival’s annual Polar Plunge fundraiser event, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Hospitality House is a beneficiary of the Polar Bear Plunge,” said Todd Carter, Director of Development at the Hospitality House. “They did not have that because of COVID this year. Instead, the chamber said, ‘we still want to include you in WinterFest, what could we do?’ So we jumped at the chance to have a blanket drive.”
“Our partnership with the chamber is really important and beneficial and I’m thankful that they reached out,” Carter said.
According to Carter, the proceeds from the WinterFest Polar Plunge are typically divided up between the Blowing Rock Town Chamber, Hospitality House and Western Youth Network. As winter weather continues to batter the High Country this season, blankets and other articles of warm clothing have become even more of a necessity at the Hospitality House as the organization works to combat both COVID-19 and house those in need.
“We’re struggling with COVID to safely house people right now. So until we can get more of our rooms converted to sleeping quarters a lot of nights we can’t let everybody in. So, we’re handing out blankets,” said Carter. “Having said that, last night (Jan. 29) and the next few nights we will be in extreme weather protocol. Which means we do bring in everyone who presents; that means putting people down the hallways and such.”
Currently the Hospitality House is in the process of purchasing and setting up new bunk beds, as well as converting office space into bedrooms in order to ensure they can house everyone safely. The organization has also made other adjustments to its facility, such as converting their conference room into a 10-person bedroom, transforming their computer lab into a bedroom for six people and turning the childrens’ playroom into a six-person bedroom.
Collection points for the WinterFest blanket drive were located at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and the Mystery Hill attraction. The event yielded 98 blankets, which were then delivered to the Hospitality House. Though the official WinterFest blanket drive ended on Jan. 30, Hospitality House continually accepts items such as blankets and other goods from those wishing to donate.
“Folks can always bring blankets by. In the winter months we’re always in need of blankets,” said Carter.
Blankets and other needed items can also be ordered directly from the Hospitality House’s Amazon wishlist and shipped directly to their facility. A link to the organization’s Amazon wishlist can be found at www.hosphouse.org/wishlist.
Despite changes brought on by COVID-19, the Hospitality House wants to assure the public that they are still putting forth their best effort to serve the community going into 2021.
“I want people to know that even though it’s winter time, we’re still serving three meals a day, seven days a week to anyone that’s hungry,” said Carter. “It just looks different, we’re putting the meals out on our front porch. We have hot coffee and bottled water. Anyone can drive up, pretty much throughout the day and pick up breakfast, lunch and dinner and hot coffee for free.”
For more information about the Hospitality House visit www.hosphouse.org/about or call (828) 264-1237. The Hospitality House can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/HospHouse/.
