BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmer’s Market has announced the second annual Dia Latino with Que Pasa Appalachia, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 7.
This year will celebrate Dia De Los Tres Reyes — or the Day of the Three Wise Men. Held on Jan. 6, it celebrates the three wise men of the Christmas story.
There will be a cooking demonstration on how to make tamales, which will also be available for a donation. There will also be a dancing demonstration by Las Rosas y Claveles and storytelling of the history of Dia De Los Tres Reyes. The Los Tres Reyes store on the Hwy 105 extension will donate Rosca de Reyes or king cakes and there will be samples to try. Be on the lookout for a little baby that brings good luck in the New Year! More than 25 vendors will be there plus the Immigrant Justice Coalition.
“I am looking forward to sharing a piece of our culture and traditions with our Watauga Community. The Día de Los Tres Reyes (Three Wise Men) is a beautiful tradition celebrated in many Latin American Countries. Sharing this tradition with the rest of our community will help to solidify, embrace, and continue building that bridge to empower our community,” said Yolanda Adams said, founder of Que Pasa Appalachia.
Boone’s Winter Farmer’s Market staff is excited to continue the annual Dia Latino events and their partnership with Que Pasa Appalachia.
The Boone Winter Farmer’s market is located at 252 Poplar Grove Rd.
The following release is also in Spanish below:
Boone’s Winter Farmer’s Market se enorgullece en anunciar el segundo Día Latino anual con Q’ Pasa Appalachia el 7 de enero de las 10 am a la 1 pm.¡Este año se celebrará el Dia de Los Tres Reyes o el Día de los Reyes Magos!
Esta celebración se celebra el 6 de enero, y su tema es la celebración de la llegada de los tres reyes magos de la historia de Navidad. ¡Habrá una demostración de cocina sobre cómo hacer tamales y estarán disponibles por donación! También habrá demostración de baile a cargo del grupo Lass Rosas y Claveles y una narración de la historia del Día De Los Tres Reyes. ¡La tienda Los Tres Reyes en la extensión 105 estará donando las Roscas de Reyes o pasteles de rey y habrá muestras para probar! ¡Esté atento a un pequeño bebé dentro de la rosca, el cual dice traer buena suerte en el Año Nuevo! ¡Más de 25 de nuestros proveedores estarán allí además de la Coalición de Justicia para Inmigrantes!
“Yo estoy deseosa de compartir una parte de nuestra cultura y tradiciones con nuestra comunidad de Watauga. El Día de Los Tres Reyes (Los Reyes Magos) es una hermosa tradición que se celebra en muchos países de América Latina. Compartir esta tradición con el resto de nuestra comunidad ayudará a solidificar, abrazar y continuar construyendo ese puente para empoderar a nuestra comunidad,” Yolanda Adams, fundadora de Q’ Pasa Appalachia. El personal de Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market está emocionado de continuar con los eventos anuales de los Días Latinos y su asociación con Q’ Pasa Appalachia.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.