The Golden Autumn Players, a new performance group of the Wilkes Playmakers is offering a special edited reading of the classic Frankenstein, the Modern Prometheus by Mary Shelley at the Wilkes Arts Gallery on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Golden Autumn Players is composed of senior actors from the community, theatre lovers who still have the moxie to perform but whose “senior moments” create anxiety. Holding scripts allows them to transcend this minor difficulty and to enjoy performance.
Our choice of “Frankenstein” for our debut public reading fits in well with the Halloween season and allows our Players to put our best foot forward with quality material presented by seasoned actors.
The story itself is well known: Victor Frankenstein, a doctoral student builds a composite human and instills life in the Creature, only to have it escape into the milieu of darkness and to wreak havoc in its attempt to understand normal society.
Equally fascinating is the genesis of the story itself; in Victorian society in 1816, an illustrious group of poets and thinkers spent summer at the Villa Diodati in Geneva, Switzerland, escaping the resultant disagreeable climate of a volcanic eruption the year before. For amusement, they challenged themselves to telling and writing horror stories. The setting was Gothic; stormy, thunderous, supernatural as candlelight at noon lent a sinister mood to the party. A teenage Mary Shelly composed her story from fragments of a nightmare.
