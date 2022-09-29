A Life of Sorrow.jpg

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is presenting a performance of “A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley” on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

 Photo submitted

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum in Wilkesboro, is presenting a performance of the one-man show called “A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley” on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. The performance coincides with the 75th anniversary of Stanley Music in America (1946-2021)! The program uses a mix of storytelling and music to bring to life the saga of an Appalachian Mountain Music Treasure.

For the uninitiated, Carter Stanley was an expressive singer and songwriter. As the front man for the legendary Stanley Brothers duo, he spent the best 20 years of his life pounding the pavement to take his gift to anyone who would listen. By 1966, he was tired. But... he had a story to tell!

