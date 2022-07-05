WILKES — Artists throughout Northwest North Carolina are invited to enter the 42nd Annual Northwest Artist’s Exhibit Juried Competition.
The highly popular exhibit is sponsored by the Wilkes Art Gallery, one of the region’s oldest arts organizations and a driving force in promoting the arts and cultural resources in Northwest North Carolina for more than 60 years.
Each year the Northwest Artist’s Exhibit Juried Competition showcases the diverse talents of local and regional artists and serves as a public introduction for many artists who are new to the area. The Northwest Artist’s Exhibit never fails to attract a wide range of artists who may choose to enter any or all of three categories: Division I: Paintings, Drawings and Lithographs; Division II: Sculpture, Pottery and Metals; and Division III: Mixed Media, Collage and Fibers.
More than $1,600 in awards plus a prize for Best in Show will be presented at this year’s competition. The exhibit will be on display from July 22- August 26. This event will be held in conjunction with a Downtown Art Walk. Twelve participating local businesses will host artist demonstrations.
This year’s juror will be Sharon Grubbs, her paintings range from traditional rural landscapes and images of local farmers, representing the area’s strong agricultural roots, to works featuring members of many ethnic groups who have introduced new cultures to the area, as they become an integral part of it.
Artists may submit up to nine pieces of artwork, three in each of the three categories. This competition is open to artists in the Northwest region of North Carolina. There is an entry fee of $15 per artwork entered. The entry fee of $15 per entry is waived for current members of the Wilkes Art Gallery. Memberships to the Gallery will be available.
Artists interested in entering the competition should contact the Wilkes Art Gallery at (336) 667-2841 or email ashley@wilkesartgallery.org for a prospectus. Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12 and 13.
Please contact the gallery for the complete prospectus. To learn more about the Wilkes Art Gallery, located at 913 C Street, North Wilkesboro, visit www.wilkesartgallery.org or come by in person. The gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m throughout the month of July. Beginning in August hours will return to Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Contact Ashley Barton, Executive Director of Wilkes Art Gallery at (336) 667-2841 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.