After a season of closure due to Covid-19 precaution, Wildcat Lake, on the Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk, will open Saturday, June 19, and the public is welcome.
The popular mountain lake will be operated on a seven day schedule with lifeguards on duty in daytime hours trained by the Williams YMCA of Avery County and supported by the Grandfather Home for Children and Edgar Tufts Memorial Association.
Fishing has already commenced and the NC Fish Hatchery has once again stocked the lake with trout. To learn more, go to www.wildcatlake.org.
