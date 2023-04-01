Wild Turkey Gobbler In Lush Green Spring Habitat

Turkey season begins on April 1.

 Photo courtesy N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission

RALEIGH — Wild turkey hunting season opens in North Carolina on April 1. The youth season is April 1 to 7, and the statewide season is April 8 to May 6. Hunters are limited to two turkeys for the season, only one of which may be taken during the youth season.

Chris Kreh, assistant chief of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Wildlife Management Division, said that in the 2022 wild turkey season hunters statewide recorded 20,576 birds harvested, including 1,777 birds that were taken during youth season. The total falls short of the past two years’ record-breaking totals, however it remains strong compared to totals prior to 2020. Kreh confirmed that North Carolina’s wild turkey population remains robust despite the increase in hunting pressure and harvest over the past few years.

