RALEIGH – North Carolina’s five-week wild turkey season had its highest ever recorded harvest of 24,089 birds, according to recent results from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s annual turkey harvest summary. The 2023 season surpassed the previous record of 23,341 harvested birds set three years ago in 2020.
“This year’s total harvest statewide was 9.5% higher than the average of the previous three years,” said the agency’s Upland Game Bird Biologist Hannah Plumpton. “Also, all three ecoregions had noticeable increases in harvest in relation to the 2022 season, particularly in the coastal region.”
