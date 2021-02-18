WILKESBORO. – The Wilkes Community College Foundation is pleased to announce that it will hold its first MerleFest Mega Raffle in support of scholarships at WCC. The Mega Raffle drawings will take place virtually on Tuesday, May 11, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. at www.merlefest.org/megaraffle.
The raffle includes over $127,000 in cash and prizes with drawings every two minutes. Tickets are $100 each and will go on sale on the website on Monday, Mar. 1, at 12:01a.m. Only 2,500 tickets will be sold. Each ticket purchased entitles the ticket holder to two entries into the drawings. For official contest rules, prize list, or to purchase tickets, go to www.merlefest.org/megaraffle.
The net proceeds from the raffle will support the Presidential Scholarship and the WCC SAGE Fellows program. The Presidential Scholarship supports high-achieving students who demonstrate financial need and are committed to earning a Wilkes Community College degree. The SAGE Fellows is a scholarship program that provides students with academic and financial support. It was established to remove barriers and guide students on a successful path toward graduation and career opportunities. These scholarships were created in support of the college-wide strategic plan which includes scholarships, completion and equity and is part of the Keys to Success Campaign.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.