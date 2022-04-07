prom 15.png

Lights were on display as students danced during the WHS prom.

 Photo by Matty Staskel

BOONE – This year's Watauga High School prom theme was "Met Gala," and everyone dressed to the occasion as students gathered together that night. 

Some even repped UNC Chapel Hill and Duke hats as the two teams played each other that same night in the NCAA Tournament for the first time. 

Orlando Leon was named prom king and Brooke Jones was named prom queen. 

The prom was hosted at the Firerock Station event venue past the Cove Creek store on April 2. 

prom queen and king

Watauga High School prom king and queen, Orlando Leon and Brooke Jones.
prom bball game

WHS students attending prom were glued to the UNC and Duke game on Saturday night.
prom 1.png

Brandi Eggers, Madison Roark and Autumn Lunsford at prom.
prom 2.png

Nora Russom, Ayden Bowlsbey, Penley Smith, Dustin Hicks, Kami McGuire and Josh Trivette at prom.
prom 13.png

Students at WHS got to enjoy an in-person prom on April 2.
prom 3.png

Devan Turlington and William Bouboulis at prom.
prom 4.png

Katie Mac Greene and Rivers Gore at prom.
prom 5.png

Xavier Gut, Dani Lamouaex, Madison Welch, Nickolas Cutillo, Katie Sechrist, Maddie Ellis and Cameron Fletcher at prom.
prom 6.png

Jasmine Thomas and Mia Reeve at prom.
prom 8.png

Lindsey Hicks and Thomas Dickinson at prom.
prom 7.png

Vivian Blossom, Marcus Sanders, Isabella Rowe and Angelo Baublitz at prom.
prom 9.png

WHS students gather at Firerock Station during prom.
prom 12.png

The entrance to the WHS prom at Firerock Station.
prom 10.png

Students dressed in their best for prom on April 2.
prom 11.png

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.