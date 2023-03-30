WATAUGA COUNTY — Lauren Crowe finds peace while carving into a blank canvas made of clay or wood.
Lauren Crowe graduated from Appalachian State University with a BFA in Graphic Design. During her time in school, Crowe took printmaking as an elective and fell in love with the process of relief print making. After finishing school and not being able to use the studio anymore, Crowe focused on graphic design.
Crowe worked with Samaritan’s Purse for five years using her degree, however she continued to pursue her passion of print making on the side.
“They opened up a non-senior position, so I applied for that. Then I started working and I got promoted as a senior designer probably like a year and a half later.” Crowe said.
In 2018 she began selling the prints, and in February of 2023 she quit her job as a graphic designer and began her full-time career as an artist.
Although Crowe no longer works as a graphic designer, she still uses her degree in aiding her print making process. She uses her background to plan the designs of her prints, and create a layout over a sketch to help visualize the layers of color that need to be carved out of the piece. Crowe will carve either clay sheets or a block of wood. Some prints take multiple layers of stamping, because each layer carved deeper is a different color.
“I like to work with my hands. It’s really therapeutic, and I’ve struggled with anxiety ever since I was a kid. Art has always been therapeutic for me, especially the carving process. If I have a really clearer image of what I am carving, it’s nice to be able to drift into it and not have to think a whole lot. A lot of the planning is up front,” Crowe said.
To find the subject of her prints, Crowe will go out with her son and husband to take pictures and enjoy nature together. She keeps a folder of the photos that she likes, and the ideas evolve over time. Some of the prints that she worked on this year are from photos taken up to three years ago.
Crowe sells her work on Etsy, Instagram and local markets in the area.
