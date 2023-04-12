WGU North Carolina logo

DURHAM – According to the NC Rural Center, more than 4.1 million North Carolinians live in a rural area. Although many rural residents seek to further their education, they face barriers of distance, time, and money. To help remove these barriers, accredited online WGU North Carolina has announced new Learn Where You Live Scholarships exclusively for residents of rural communities.

As broadband extends to remote areas of North Carolina, more residents have access to WGU’s more than 80 online bachelor’s and master’s degree program in business, IT, education, and healthcare. The Learn Where You Live Scholarships are valued at up to $3,000 and are awarded at $750 per six-month term for up to four terms. These scholarships are available to new or returning WGU students living in rural areas (defined by the U.S. Census Bureau as communities with approximately 2,500 or fewer people).

