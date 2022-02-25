WATAUGA — Watauga Women in Leadership is a department of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce that sets out to empower women in business and leadership in the community. The organization hosts events with educational speakers as networking opportunities and as a place for support.
Natalie Harkey, finance manager for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Watauga Women in Leadership liaison, has been working closely with the organization since September of 2016.
“Our mission as the Chamber for this group is to make the business and leadership aspects known and make it a group that ladies want to come to and learn from,” said Harkey. “It’s a space to enhance their careers and support others while being able to mentor other women in the High Country.”
Watauga Women in Leadership is free to join outside of event fees for members of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. For those who are not members, the organization encourages individuals to ask their businesses to join or they can choose an option to pay a yearly membership fee.
Several events are held by the organization each year as opportunities for networking and education. On March 16, a “Coffee Connections” event entitled “Transforming Leaders Among Students, Staff and the Community’’ will be held at Ransom Pub and Event Venue from 8 to 9 a.m. Watauga High School assistant principal Tierra Stark will be the guest speaker.
A “Lunch and Learn” event named “What’s Strong with You?” will take place on April 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn. Associate director in Business Career Services at Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business, Maureen Cathey, will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be provided to those who attend this event.
On Sept. 22, the organization will host a gala event. More information will be shared by the organization in the coming months.
Harkey shares that this organization is an opportunity to receive and give support while building a professional network.
“You get to meet all types of women in all different areas of the community,” said Harkey. “You really get to connect with other ladies that I feel like could help provide resources of contacts that you might be looking for … We’ve offered some really good programming in the past and we’re working to continue with even better programming moving forward in 2022.”
Harkey shares that in her time with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, there have been several transitions that the Watauga Women in Leadership organization has gone through. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their programming, but she believes the organization is more important now than ever.
“Supporting other women in the community, I think is so important for everyone, especially right now, being able to be there for others,” said Harkey. “As we go through everything that we’ve gone through, especially over the past two years.”
For more information about Watauga Women in Leadership and their upcoming events, contact Natalie Harkey at (828) 264-2225.
