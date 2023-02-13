WATAUGA — As the county looks ahead for years to come, Watauga County Parks and Recreation is seeking public input for the next Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
“(The master plan) is a guiding document that gets updated about every 10 years and it helps steer the direction of our department for the next decade,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood. “That can be everything from possible future park development, possible updates to existing parks and possible programming ideas (for) the future. This plan is driven by community input and community feedback.”
Once plan is developed, Smallwood said staff they will bring it before the Watauga County Board of Commissioners for adoption.
The department held multiple in-person events to get feedback from the community with the most recent one being at the Old Cove Creek Gym on Monday, Feb. 6.
Those who couldn’t go to the in-person meetings can still give feedback via an online survey at tinyurl.com/WCPRDsurvey. The survey will close Feb. 25 and those who complete it will be entered into a drawing to win one of seven $20 gas cards.
Smallwood said the most eye-opening aspect of the process has been the amount engagement and investment community members have in parks and rec.
“It just shows people are really truly appreciative of our parks and the land it conserves and the offerings we have at the Rec Center and the kind of the programming that we offer,” Smallwood said. “This is going to be something that we reference whenever we’re doing planning for the upcoming year for programming or for budget or for things like that. I think that the more citizen engagement that we have, the more understanding of what Watauga County residents really want to see from a recreation standpoint. We want to do things that our members and our citizens want to see us do.”
