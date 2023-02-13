Parks and Rec Logo

WATAUGA — As the county looks ahead for years to come, Watauga County Parks and Recreation is seeking public input for the next Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“(The master plan) is a guiding document that gets updated about every 10 years and it helps steer the direction of our department for the next decade,” said Parks and Recreation Director Eric Smallwood. “That can be everything from possible future park development, possible updates to existing parks and possible programming ideas (for) the future. This plan is driven by community input and community feedback.”

