BOONE – Watauga High School student Henryk Kosmala placed first at the North Carolina Technology Student Association State Architectural Design Competition and will proceed to nationals in June.
In September, NCTSA announced the prompt for the 2021-2022 school year. Participants were to design lodging for park rangers at National Parks, choosing which park they would like to focus on.
Dinah Miller, the drafting teacher at Watauga County High School, oversaw Kosmala as he put together his portfolio and built his model. Miller said that the model was his main focus as “that’s what he really loves doing.”
Kosmala competed with his portfolio and model of lodging at Rocky Mountain National Park at the NCTSA Regional Competition held at Appalachian State University on February 18 and placed second. This placement qualified Kosmala for the state competition.
After receiving feedback from the regional judges and reworking his project, Kosmala attended the NCTSA State Competition at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro from April 7 to 9. Kosmala placed first, which qualified him to attend the national competition in Dallas, Texas the last week of June. WHS will be supporting Kosmala financially in attending the competition due to his qualifying placement.
Miller said Kosmala first created a floorplan in a software called AutoCAD 2D and used Revit to create the three-dimensional model. Using a laser cutter, Kosmala cut out walls for his model, but built topography, roofing and other small details by hand. Miller said that Kosmala needed very little feedback and assistance throughout the project.
“For most students, it’s very difficult to oversee this process. For Henryk, it was not very difficult at all because he is a very driven and motivated student,” said Miller. “He went and did the model on his own, built it in his bedroom, I hardly saw it until it was completed.”
Miller said that the main feedback she gave Kosmala was to build up the topography as the terrain was slightly flat and he took the correction, using cardboard to build the natural elements. She believes this is what “pushed him over the edge” at the state competition.
Miller said that Kosmala completed an apprenticeship with local architect Hunter Coffey over the summer. Kosmala has been dedicated to learning as much about the field as possible since he was first a student in Miller’s class.
“Since I met him his sophomore year he has told me, ‘I want to be an architect.’ ... He has not wavered in any way, shape or form,” said Miller. “He has always sought out anything he possibly could for experience in architecture.”
Kosmala is attending NC State for architecture in the fall and used parts of his competition portfolio in his application.
