WATAUGA — Watauga High School hosted a Holiday Craft Show event on Saturday, Nov. 12 where local artisans gathered to sell their products.

People filed through the carefully placed aisles in the center of Watauga High School as they shopped for crafts, food and goods. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria. High schoolers, professional artisans and hobbyist sold their goods to a swarm of customers.

whscraft7.JPG

Oxbow Farm had a booth selling all natural soaps. 
whscraft6.JPG

Creations by Rose, octopi stuffed animals.
whscraft3.JPG

Mia Shanely and Sullivan McCauley of the French Club of WHS selling baked goods for a fundraiser for the people of Hati.
whscraft1.JPG

Barry Jordan’s creations at the craft show.

