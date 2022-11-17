WATAUGA — Watauga High School hosted a Holiday Craft Show event on Saturday, Nov. 12 where local artisans gathered to sell their products.
People filed through the carefully placed aisles in the center of Watauga High School as they shopped for crafts, food and goods. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria. High schoolers, professional artisans and hobbyist sold their goods to a swarm of customers.
Many student clubs used the show as an opportunity to raise funds for their club’s missions. The French Club from WHS used their booth to raise money to help fund education efforts in Haiti. The club was selling baked goods for no more than $5.
“It’s really great because every little bit helps. Even sending over like $5 or $10 can help a kid go to school or go to the doctor. We did this fundraiser last year, we wanted to carry over here this year because it went really far last year,” Mia Shanely, club member and one of the students working the stand, said.
The French Club works to not only learn the language, but to also learn about the culture and the people who speak it, Shanely said. More fundraisers are coming for the French Club early next year.
The Interact Club was also featured at the event. The Interact Club is a service based club at WHS, helping the community through different organizations and nonprofits by raising funds and doing community service, Sophie Wampler, a student at the booth, said.
The Interact Club sold jewelry, heating pads and other goods to raise money for Alzheimers Disease. Some of the goods being sold were created by students, others were outsourced from local artisans.
Donald S. Ray had a booth at the event selling artisan bowls and paintings. Ray is quadriplegic, but creates sculpted bowls, cups and paints paintings through different programs.
“All of the pottery that you see here, I design using an app that lets me create the shape on a virtual potter’s wheel. I do that with a mouth stick. Once I’ve got the shape where want it. I send that shape to my potter. His name is Eric. And he fabricates a piece, and then returns it to me so I can get out and sell it,” Ray said.
Ray also paints, and was selling canvas’ depicting local scenery.
The Holiday Craft Show created the space for local artisans to sell their goods, and for consumers to listen to classic holiday tunes and shop for Christmas gifts. People of all ages came together for to experience the holiday spirit of giving, and creating.
