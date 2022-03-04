WATAUGA – The Watauga High School library will host a ComicCon event on April 30 that will feature a costume contest and shopping opportunities.
The event will take place at the Watauga High School library from 2 to 5 p.m. and is free of charge. Celebrity cosplayer Annie Petersen will be attending the event and trophy prizes will be given based on costumes.
Dana Ramseur, Watauga High School librarian, has hosted ComicCons in schools since 2018. She shared that the last ComicCon she hosted in March of 2020 had more than 500 people in attendance with 37 vendors who brought “their unique and unusual merchandise to sell to the community.”
“My vision has always been, and will continue to be, that I celebrate an audience of students that are sometimes overlooked. My event is a place where everyone can express themselves in a fun and safe way while enjoying the costumes of other visitors,” said Ramseur. “This free event is open to more than just the students of Watauga High School, it is open to the public and is my giveback to the community as well.”
Ramsuer shares that she has a goal of sharing the importance and impact of graphic novels and comic books, and hosting a ComicCon event is her way of doing so.
“Visitors will have a great time if they love anime, comic books, action movies, and other pop culture icons,” said Ramseur. “We hope that visitors will come dressed up for trophy prizes and have a great time shopping for that unique gift.”
For more information on this event, contact Dana Ramseur at ramseur@wataugaschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.