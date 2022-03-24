WATAUGA – Watauga High School junior Ava Cutlip is entering the music industry with the release of her professionally recorded new single entitled “Social Game.”
Cutlip said that she has been writing song lyrics since she was in early elementary school and began adding musical composition at the age of 12. She wrote music primarily as a hobby but decided last minute to perform a song at the talent promotion event iPOP! in July of 2021.
“The day of the singing showcase I was like ‘alright, well, we’re gonna give it a shot.’ So I decided on the way to the stage that I was going to sing,” said Cutlip. “I came off the stage crying actually because I didn’t think I had done well, but then I got all music callbacks and I ended up recording two months later.”
Cutlip recorded four songs in Los Angeles in November 2021 and decided to release her single “Social Game” on March 18 at midnight. Following the recording session, she returned to Boone, but she decided to go back to LA in February and plans to stay there until May.
“Coming out here was such an eye-opening experience for me, especially because growing up in a small town, a lot of people don’t have the same interests as me. It was so cool to see other people with the same interests and same passions,” said Cutlip. “I’m a Watauga High School junior, but I decided that I’m actually going to graduate this year, which is kind of a bittersweet moment.”
Cutlip plans on returning to Boone in May to take her finals, Advanced Placement tests, attend graduation and enjoy the “perfect weather” of Boone’s summer. She does not have concrete plans following graduation, but hopes to continue to participate in performing arts.
“I would just like to continue doing what I love. I love to write music, I love to be relatable to people,” said Cutlip. “Ten years from now, I hope I can look back on this and be like ‘that was just the beginning.’ I want to really make sure that the writing is at the center of everything I do.”
Cutlip is currently auditioning for acting and singing jobs, performing in a production of “The Lion King” in LA and taking multiple hip-hop dance classes a week. She hopes to release her next song within the next month or two.
Her song “Social Game” is about the struggles she feels most young people experience in middle and high school.
“Social Game was originally written from a place of trying to figure life out. The lyrics came to me instantly. I started with this idea of the song being like a game where you have to decide which side you’re on while you’re singing it,” said Cutlip. “The song is basically just about the struggles that teenagers go through. Kids are going through all kinds of stuff; we don’t really talk about it, but we all know it’s there.”
Cutlip shares that she immediately got a response following the release of her song. Within 12 hours of the song’s release, she experienced a rise in her Instagram followers and set-up multiple interviews and events in California.
“It’s all super exciting. It’s super super exciting,” said Cutlip. “I didn’t ever think that I would have a response like this, and it just means a lot.”
The professionally recorded music video for “Social Game” is planned to be released at an undetermined date in the coming weeks. Cutlip shares that she is not sure what is next for her but hopes she will continue to receive support from her “hometown.”
“I love Boone. I wouldn’t be the person I am without Boone,” said Cutlip.
