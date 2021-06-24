The Watauga County Friends of the Library will host a huge book sale that will open in conjunction with the re-appearance of Boone First Friday.
The book sale will be held in the meeting room at the library, and if the weather holds, also, in front of the library, 140 Queen St., Boone. For more information call (828) 264-8784.
The sale will be held on Friday, July 2 from 1-8 p.m. (for the first hour, it’s FOL members only, but you can become a member, on the spot, for just $5 per person or $10 per family.) On Saturday, July 3, the sale will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m..
Of course, you can’t beat the prices of these gently used books that cover all genres with the outside tables specializing in the “classics.” Prices typically range from 10 cents to $2, with some books, audiobooks and magazines specially priced.
The public gains from these books at wonderfully low prices, but so does the community because all the proceeds from the sale go to the library.
According to Monica Caruso, county librarian, “We are so grateful to the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library for the funding of children’s and adult books, audiobooks, DVDs, periodicals, youth and adult supplies for crafts and gift card prizes, our e-newsletter and Wowbrary subscriptions. Well over half of our book budget comes from the Friends.
“The Friends are a completely voluntary nonprofit with a mission to support the Watauga County Public Library by raising funds for collections, programs, services and staff education.
“The Friends rely on income from memberships and book sales and any other fundraisers. Especially for this coming, post pandemic, fiscal year, we are in need of more funding for books, audiobooks, DVDs and equipment such as personal computers and a new microfilm reader/scanner.”
“FOL funding also supports Reading and Rolling for Rural Kids, adult reading programs, technology classes, visiting writers and other speakers, volunteer income tax assistance, and youth summer reading programs. Prior to COVID-19 and because of the Boone community’s generosity and on-going support of their library, the FOL was accustomed to providing from $13,000 to $17,000 annually to the library derived from in-house sales, major book sales and other fund raisers. These revenue sources almost entirely dried up during the past 15 months of COVID-19. Membership dues, monetary donations and book donations became the primary source of much needed funding.
“The Watauga County Friends of the Library was founded in 1974 in order to engage the public in the use and support of the library, as well as to provide funds in those areas not supported by government funding. Donated books are sorted by FOL volunteers and sold either on specified shelves in the library or at special sales such as this.”
Members get to preview and purchase books at all library sales.
Melony Winkelmann, president of the FOL, said, “The Friends of the Watauga County Library is thrilled to be able to hold a used book sale again after the long year of library closings and limited book donations. Hundreds of books to appeal to a wide readership will be available at the sale.
“Part of our mission is to promote literacy, and the sale is a perfect opportunity to expand a home library. Ready access to books in the home is particularly beneficial to children. ‘The more you read, the more you know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.