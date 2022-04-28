WATAUGA — The Watauga County Special Olympics Spring Games will take place on Wednesday, May 4 at the Watauga County Recreation Center.
The Special Olympics was first started by Eunice Shriver in an effort to provide a place for children with developmental and intellectual disabilities to play and experience recreation. The first Special Olympics took place on July 20, 1968 at Soldier Field in Chicago and hosted more than 1,000 athletes. Today, more than 5.5 million athletes and 1.1 million coaches and volunteers participate in the Special Olympics around the world.
Watauga County Parks and Recreation Manager Keron Poteat has worked with the Special Olympics for 26 years as a coach, volunteer coordinator and then, starting in 1999, as the coordinator. She leads the efforts in assigning about 150 athletes to divisions while organizing practices and coaches. This year, athletes have signed up to compete in aquatics, volleyball, powerlifting and more.
Poteat said this year is about “rebuilding” after two years of a hiatus to the typical structure of the Spring Games. In 2020, the event was canceled entirely due to COVID-19 and in 2021 programming was limited to individual outdoor sports that could be done in masks and socially distanced. As athletes have gotten back to their weekly practices over the last two months, games are set to begin for both the county and state competitions.
Athletes are invited to participate in the North Carolina Special Olympics in Raleigh from June 3 to 5 regardless of placement in county and regional Spring Games. To attend the National and World Special Olympics, athletes must place first in their division for their event.
Food at the Watauga County Spring Games is provided by local restaurants and volunteers staff the majority of the event. Poteat said that the community support is “amazing.”
Poteat said that the Special Olympics have become more than a career to her.
“One area that I really didn’t have any real experience with was working with special populations… I walked into one of the first events, I think it was a Friday Night Live which is a dance for special populations, and I walked in and I was met with hugs and smiles,” said Poteat. “From that point on, it’s just been a passion in my life.”
Poteat said that the Special Olympics is important to the athletes because it offers community, recreation and achievement to a population of people that have been historically mistreated. She said the sense of accomplishment is one of the many benefits of participating in the event.
“Like anyone, they need to have a place for acceptance and that place for recreation… It’s amazing and it’s just thrilling to watch the athletes start out having to ask their coach ‘how am I going to do that?’ and then to see them stand on the gold metal stage on the podium and get that metal,” said Poteat. “There are also so many health and wellness benefits that go along with it.”
The Special Olympics offers a variety of engagement opportunities from the community including volunteering, coaching and unified sports. Poteat said that this involvement is important to help people unlearn prejudices.
“It’s really important because there’s a stigma of people saying ‘oh they’re so sweet’ and this or that, but they’re just like everyone else. They are just unconditional,” said Poteat. “I am blessed to be able to work with this community.”
In addition to the Spring Games, the Watauga County Special Olympics also supports athletes in their training as they travel to other competitions and offers a fall event that encourages athletes to try out several sports to see what they like most. The Special Olympics is still seeking volunteers for the Spring Games in addition to other opportunities throughout the year.
“You get more than you give … I cannot exaggerate enough how special these folks are,” said Poteat. “I can be having an absolutely crazy day, I can be so stressed, and then I walk in and have that practice and I’m really energized all over again because they are just so unconditional and it is just such a wonderful warm feeling every time.”
For more information on the Watauga County Special Olympics or to volunteer, contact Keron Poteat at keron.poteat@watgov.org.
