BOONE — Parkway Eighth Grader Keith Tu correctly spelled the word “Communion” in the 10th round to secure victory in the Watauga County Schools district-wide spelling bee held Nov. 4 at the Margaret Gragg Education Center in Boone.

The top-speller in each school was invited to attend the competition held at the WCS central office. This year’s contestants were: Madison Presnell of Bethel, Harry Cleveland of Blowing Rock, Kira Minor of Cove Creek, Allison Hansil of Green Valley, Maggie Kelley of Hardin Park, Cassidy Booker of Mabel, Keith Tu of Parkway and Tessa Gragg of Valle Crucis and Leoria Davenport of the Watauga Virtual Academy.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.