The Watauga County Public Library will reopen to the public with safety restrictions on March 24. Curbside pickup of materials and printed documents will still be offered during operational hours.
The hours will be as follows:
Watauga County Public Library
140 Queen Street, Boone NC
(828) 264-8784
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. — 4 p.m.
The Western Watauga Branch Library will continue with Curbside Service and will not open to the public as this time.
Western Watauga Branch Library
1085 Old US 421, Sugar Grove, NC
828-297-5515
Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
We’d like to remind our community about the safety protocols:
- Our staff will use masks and we request those entering to wear one to protect our staff and others. We can provide one to you while supplies last.
- We continue to limit the number of people in the building at one time.
- Folks wanting to enter once the limit is reached may wait outside 6 feet apart along our sidewalk.
- Please limit your visit to approximately 25 minutes.
- Seating, water fountains and study rooms are closed off.
- Children’s toys, games, stuffed animals and backpacks are unavailable.
- Bathrooms are open but cleaned once a day.
A Self-check station is in the Youth Services area. The circulation desk staff can check out items for you, take fines and fees and issue library cards using our no touch method. We encourage those wanting a library card to fill out our online form located in the lower left corner of our “Search catalog” page. The URL is appalachian.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/register. Your photo ID can be emailed to wataugacirc@arlibrary.org You will be notified with your card number and can pick up your physical card at a later time.
Watauga county school students may use their student ID to check out up to 10 books/audiobooks with no late fines.
Our staff members will continue to work hard to ensure a safe experience for visitors: hand sanitizer will be available throughout the library.
- We have pink “stand here” signs spaced 6 feet apart in front of our public services desks.
- Computers will be available by appointment for up to 1 hour only. There will be 1 stand-alone computer for quick access (10 min.) Masks must be work over the chin and nose during the entire visit including at the computer.
- If you use equipment such as the online catalog, printer, copier, self-check, etc., please use hand sanitizer beforehand and afterwards.
- Please call ahead if you need help placing a hold or would like us to pull items for you.
- Please call ahead to confirm items are ready for pickup or for any additional information that will make your visit go more smoothly and speedily.
For the Watauga County Public Library, curbside instructions are as follows:
1.Put books on hold using your library card through our catalog.
2. Wait for notification, allow at least 48 hours–we’ll call you when they’re ready.
3. Please note that the amount of time may be longer than usual.
4. Park in front of the library.
5. Call the library with your last name, the last four numbers of your library card, and your vehicle description. Give us a few minutes to check out materials.
6. We’ll leave the items on the large table in front of the library.
Library material may be returned in our book drop behind the library. Please be patient as our library staff catch up with holds and library business while ensuring that we are using safety protocols. Items put on hold may take longer than usual due to quarantining. There will be no meeting room reservations at this time.
Below is a list of other services currently offered. Please call us to inquire about availability of any service you are interested in.
- NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children
- OverDrive – e-magazines through Libby, ebooks for adults and young adults
- Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks
- Access to streaming videos through NC Live: fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx
- Access to Wi-Fi in our parking lots 24/7
Check with us for updates on our website at www.arlibrary.org/watauga. We can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary or www.facebook.com/WesternWataugaBranchLibrary/.
We welcome back our community into the library and appreciate the public abiding by these safety.
