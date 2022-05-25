BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library and Western Watauga Branch is hosting a summer reading program to provide fun educational experiences to keep students on track academically throughout the summer months.
The Watauga County Public Library and Western Watauga Branch announced the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Learning Program, which will include outdoor story times, sea creature Lego contest, magic with the Amazing Al, gem mining with the Schiele Museum, weekly prize drawings and more. The 2022 Summer Learning Program is open to young people ages one through 18.
The program begins on Thursday, May 26 at 1 p.m. at Watauga County Public Library with an ice cream social and registration for Summer Learning to celebrate the start of summer vacation. Starting Monday, June 6, reading or listening to 100 minutes of a book results in a prize ranging from food coupons from Lost Province Brewing Company, Boone Bagelry and Stick Boy Bread Company, or books.
Participants can win up to eight prizes. Additionally, a weekly raffle will be held each week for participants that log their reading. Prizes for weekly raffles come from community donors like our High Gravity Adventures, Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster, Appalachian Fossil Museum, Mystery Hill, Horn in the West Outdoor Drama, and Grandfather Mountain.
Youth Services Librarian Judith Winecoff said that students who participate in summer library programs are less likely to experience the “summer reading slide.”
Summer learning loss is a main contributing factor in achievement gaps, causing students with learning disabilities, lack of internet access and limited activities to be at higher risk for falling behind in the coming academic year.
“It is paramount to keep young readers engaged in literature beyond the walls of the classroom. The library not only provides a safe space to learn, but tools of information, books to entertain, and programs of outreach; all of which are free,” said Watauga County Library’s Youth Services Specialist Oprah Whitfield. “Library services, like the Summer Reading Program, allows young readers to remain engrossed in the beauty of literature, creates a positive association with the library, and connects many readers to new topics, authors, genres, and even friends.”
All programs are free of charge. Paper reading logs can be provided for those without access to the internet.
For more information on programs, call the Watauga County Public Library at (828) 264-8784, Ext. 3, Western Watauga Branch Library at (828) 297- 5515 or visit www.arlibrary.org. Register for “Oceans of Possibilities” any time at www.wataugacountylibrary.readsquared.com or register at the Watauga County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.