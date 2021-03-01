BOONE – The American Library Association announced that Watauga County Public Library is selected to participate in Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, an initiative of ALA and the Public Library Association sponsored by Grow with Google, the tech company’s economic opportunity initiative. Watauga County Public Library will use the funding to add books to the collection for the community, purchase giveaway copies of the classic “What Color is Your Parachute?” by Richard Nelson Bolles, for resume paper, envelopes and free printing of job search related documents this year and for thumb drives while supplies last.
The library will work in partnership with NCWorks and Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina; weekly videos will be posted through March that will highlight services in the community; resources available through Grow with Google will also be posted.
Additionally, we are planning a virtual Zoom program on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. that will cover resume creation and virtual interviewing. Participants will receive a free copy of “What Color is Your Parachute?” by Richard Nelson Bolles.
“Libraries have long been America’s gathering place for learning. From learning new digital skills for the workplace, to creating a résumé or growing your business online, people are going to libraries as resources for professional growth now more than ever,” said Nicky Rigg, program manager for Digital Skills outreach at Google. “Grow with Google is excited to support library programs across the country to help ensure that economic opportunity exists for everyone.”
This program is funded by Libraries Lead with Digital Skills, which was created so that local libraries can combine their own program offerings with Grow with Google training materials to offer virtual community workshops or other activities aimed at empowering small businesses to grow online or assisting job seekers to prepare for and find work.
The Grow with Google initiative draws on Google’s 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through this initiative, we aim to help everyone across America – those who make up the workforce of today and those who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses. Learn more at grow.google.
