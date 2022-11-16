Boone – In recognition of National Family Caregivers Month, the community is invited to a free showing of Still Alice starring Julianne Moore, Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Watauga County Public Library.
Light refreshments will be served, and the movie will be followed by an opportunity to meet with community partners who provide supportive services for caregivers.
Still Alice tells the story of Alice Howland, a renowned linguistics professor who starts to forget words. When she receives a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Alice and her family find their bonds thoroughly tested. Her struggle to stay connected to who she once was is frightening, heartbreaking, and inspiring.
This event is sponsored by AARP Mountain Region, the High Country Area Agency on Aging, High Country Lifelong Learners, and the Watauga County Library.
