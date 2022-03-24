WATAUGA – Watauga County community member Rosemary Walker, 12, qualified for the Irish Dance World Championships, which will be held in Belfast, Ireland in April. She placed 7th in the southwest regional Oireachtas competition on Dec. 3, 2021, which qualified her for the world championships.
The Irish Dance World Championships will take place April 10 to 17. Rosemary Walker is in the under 12 age group and will compete on the first day of the competition.
The competition for Rosemary Walker’s age group will include a hard shoe dance, being a treble jig or a hornpipe, and a soft shoe dance, being either a slip jig or a reel. Based on the scores of these dances, the top half of dancers do a final hard shoe dance before scores are combined to name winners.
Rosemary Walker began dancing at community-based events as an extracurricular activity as part of her homeschooling, including performances at senior centers, and developed a love for Celtic music and Irish dance. The Walker family did not know about the competitive nature of the sport prior to their daughter’s involvement. Rosemary Walker’s mother Robina Walker shared that her daughter was “innately gifted.”
“We slowly inched our way into the competitive world and Rosemary, it turns out, had just a natural gift from the beginning. As we started competing and entered the competitive world a little bit later than others, she progressed very quickly through various levels,” said Robina Walker. “She actually qualified for Worlds two years ago but because of Covid it was canceled the last two years.”
The Irish Dance World Championships is known in the Irish dance community as one of the highest levels of competition.
“We’re just very excited because we’re going to have this dream of seeing her dance in Belfast, Ireland … It’s sort of like the Olympics of Irish dance,” said Robina Walker.
Rosemary Walker dances with the Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dance and travels to Charlotte each week for rehearsals and practices in a home studio”daily.
Rosemary Walker is one of seven children, three of which also participate in Irish dance. She plays violin in the band Pickin’ Thistles with two of her siblings. The band plays mainly celtic and bluegrass music and will perform at Merlefest in April.
“My oldest son and oldest daughter have a band with my daughter Rosemary and they play at all different places, like different music festivals and fiddle competitions,” said Robina Walker. “This is the first time they’re officially on the band list at Merlefest and they’re playing on Sunday.”
Robina Walker shared that her children are able to be committed to several activities at once due to the flexibility of homeschooling.
