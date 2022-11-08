WATAUGA – Watauga County High Shcool's ROTC program placed second in a regional competition versus 6 other co-ed teams on Saturday, Nov. 5th.
The competition took place at Catawaba's Fred T. Foard High School. A total of 16 schools participated in the event, with two separate division, co-ed and all male. In order to be considered co-ed you must have four women on the team out of the 9 members.
The team won first place iin the litter carry challenge, where you carry the weight of a person through an obstacle course
The team won second place in the physical fitness challenge, which is equivalent to an obstacle course. They placed second in the Humvee pull, a competition to see which team can pull a truck the fastest to the allotted area.
They won third place in the rope bridge challenge, and third place on the 5k run as well.
Although the team did well enough to place in the next competition, a national competition, the WHS ROTC is a Marine Corp unit, and the competition is for Army programs. There are competition that they will be able to participate in for the spring, until then they will be training.
"For our training, we come to practice twice a week and then leading up to a competition we'll practice every day the week before. I think it's great because we incorporate a lot of different types of training, a lot of it is workout based and so we'll go with a weightlifting or we'll do cardio and go on. A lot of times it's really hard practices. But, it's great, because we all motivate each other. Sometimes that involves yelling at each other's faces. And other times that involves like picking someone up who's like falling down." Madison Caparolie, company member and student said.
The competitions are team based. Leadership skills, discipline and camaraderie all come in to play during the competitions. This is what is the focus of the class.
"Normally, the the biggest parts of the competitions are not necessarily the competition themselves, but instead, what we do before and after them. Like the bus rides, we all get to know each other a lot more, and then after we after we completely destroy ourselves on a 5k, and I see people like almost passing out crying, we get up, get on the bus and then start cheering and say "let's go get some time China Buffet" and, you know, completely fill ourselves to the brim." John Miller, First Sargent and student said, "Whenever I first joined the program, it wasn't calling towards me. I kind of just signed up for the class as an elective. I figured it'd be kind of cool just to say I have it under my belt. However, the reason why I stayed was for my second, third and fourth year was like the friends that I've made."
WHS ROTC will have competitions in the Spring, but until then will continue to train.
