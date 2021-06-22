High Country Association of Realtors greatly appreciates the public turnout for the recent blood drive event that was held on Tuesday, June 15. The association hosted the event through Blood Connection out of Greenville, SC. The organization has been in operation for almost 6 decades.
The Blood Connection donated $360 in proceeds from the event to Life Village, a Boone-based non-profit which offers affordable, inclusive housing for adults with autism and other related challenges.
Blood Connection currently reports that Blood donors have been in urgent need for several months now after months of historically low blood donor turnout, so the REALTORS would like to express their deep gratitude to those who donated. The High Country Association of Realtors is planning three more blood drive events for July, August and September with more information and details on these events to come.
