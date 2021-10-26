BOONE — The Watauga County Arts Council is concluding its Art Instrumental Scavenger Hunt with their first silent auction.
Money from the silent auction benefits the new Public Arts Fund and supports the arts council’s mission to increase the visibility of the arts within the High Country through murals, sculpture, arts placement and events.
The auction features retired instruments that have been refurbished into new works of art by local artists.
Hundreds of people participated in a four-month long scavenger hunt, featuring the instruments, which raised close to $600 for the Public Arts Fund this summer.
The scavenger hunt was a collaborative project organized by Amber Bateman, director of WAC, Mark Freed, director of the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, and Lane Moody, coordinator for the Downtown Boone Development Association. The group’s idea to activate community engagement with local artists provided a fun summer activity for residents and visitors. The project also gave the Jones House a chance to honorably offload retired instruments and celebrate Boone’s rich musical history.
Twenty-four instruments — including fiddles, violins, guitars and a banjo — are on display at the King Street Art Collective in downtown Boone. Patrons can visit the gallery to see the instruments in person or view them online through the silent auction page or the arts council website at watauga-arts.org.
The arts council will host a closing reception on Oct. 29 at the King Street Art Collective from 6-8 p.m. Artists will have an opportunity to give a quick talk about their instrument and meet and mingle with potential bidders. Bidding is available online only through Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Bidders can access the bidding site from their phones to continue to bid throughout the event. Bidders do not have to be present to win, and any winner who attends in-person may leave with their instrument.
A link for the auction is available the Art Instrumental page on the Watauga County Arts Council website.
For questions or more information, contact Watauga County Arts Council at (828) 264-1789 or email info@watuga-arts.org. The King Street Art Collective is located at 585 West King Street, Boone.
