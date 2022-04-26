BOONE — In honor of Boone’s 150th year anniversary, Watauga Arts Council is hosting a “Paint the Town!” event. Plein Air painters of all mediums and abilities are invited to come to paint the beloved scenery of Downtown Boone and its expanded areas.
“Paint the Town!” Registration is $35. Plein Air Painters are invited to set up paint stations at locations that inspire them to capture the scenery from May 16 to 21. Painters can stop by Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to have their canvases stamped and pick up a welcome bag. “Paint the Town!” participants will receive 10% off purchases.
Paintings will be received at WAC’s King Street Art Collective gallery on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The “Paint the Town! Boone 150 Showcase” will commence from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 21.
On Saturday, May 21, a “Paint the Town!” wet paint show will be held at the King Street Art Collective, at 585 West King Street, from 4 to 6 p.m. Pictures from the wet paint show can remain in the gallery to be included in our Boone 150 Showcase exhibit that will run from May to the end of June.
High Country Plein Air Painters invite participants to join them for a meet-and-greet breakfast and paint session on Wednesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Historic Lovill House Inn.
Lovill House Inn will provide a delicious breakfast for purchase when you arrive. RSVP for breakfast can be found on the registration form. Breakfast is not required to participate.
Lovill House Inn, in Downtown Boone, has graciously blocked their rooms for “Paint the Town!” participants from May 15 to 21. Artists can stay at this historic bed-and-breakfast, visit with other painters, and paint to their heart’s delight all week long. To make reservations call (828)-270-0831.
Find more information about the “Paint the Town! Boone 150 Plein Air Event” at www.watauga-arts.org/paint-the-town.html#/.Register can be found at https://form.jotform.com/WataugaArts/paint-the-town-registration.
Artists are invited submit work of any medium that capture people, places or scenes of Boone. Artwork that is for sale will be able to be purchased off the wall throughout the length of the showcase. Artwork can be replenished as well.
For more information, visit www.watauga-arts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.