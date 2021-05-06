The Watauga Arts Council is proud to host the Appalachian State Industrial Design Program Senior Design Capstone Exhibition at the King Street Art Collective. View the culmination of student’s spring semester’s work. App’s Industrial Design program sets itself apart from other design schools with its design build philosophy—designs represented physically and not just on paper.
This week-long exhibition started April 30, and runs through May 9 with extended gallery hours. Visit the King Street Art Collective Tuesday – Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet the artists on Friday, May 7th, from 5-9 p.m. Meet the designers in person; hear them talk about their work, the creative process and how they represent their designs.
This is an exhibit people of all ages will enjoy with chances to see these design prototypes in full form. This year’s group of 33 seniors have created an eclectic group of designs, including fashion, furniture, outdoor gear, gadgets, auto accessories, toys, physical therapy systems, lighting and mobile workstations.
“This is some of the best work that I have seen come out of the Industrial Design program here at App State,” said Furniture Design Professor Richard Prisco.
“I have seen an enormous effort from the seniors this year. Despite the challenges, we’ve faced—including reduced shop hours and enormous budgetary cuts—our class has risen to the occasion to put on this incredible show,” said award winning senior design student Sam Fonseca.
For more information about the exhibit call (828) 264-1789 or visit watauga-arts.org. To learn more about the Design Program visit https://design.appstate.edu/.
