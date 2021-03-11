BOONE — On Saturday, March 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Watauga Arts Council is hosting a “Meet the Artist” reception at the King Street Art Collective, in downtown Boone. This reception is the last chance to see the incredible artwork of the “For the Love of Art” exhibit and meet the artists.
Artists in attendance include Lindsay Carrol, Patrick Richardson, Michael and Renee Askew, Tommy Lee and John Bond. Amber Bateman, Executive Director of the Watauga Arts Council, will also be in attendance. The reception in this large gallery space will follow all COVID-19 guidelines. This event will conclude their popular February and March art exhibit which focused on life, love and connection.
The exhibit depicts these connections through a variety of mediums including oil, acrylic, mixed media with collage, watercolor, marble, wood and more.
“Artists are some of the most courageous people. Talking about love and sharing your deepest feelings are not easy things. But, artists share what they care about most through their art. This exhibit showcases incredible talent and also depth,” said Julie Davis, the Watauga Arts Council Gallery Chair.
Artists featured are Gary and Ann Thompson Nemcosky, Michael and Renee Askew, Lori Hill, Sir Tom Foolery, John Bond, Patrick Richardson, Brad Gates, Marion Cloaninger and Lindsay Carroll.
Don’t miss your chance to meet the artist and enjoy an evening of good company, art and live music, this Saturday, March 13th, from 5 — 7 p.m. The final days to view the exhibit are Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m, and on Saturday from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Appointments are available for community members who would like a private viewing of the art.
King Street Art Collective is a project of the Watauga Arts Council. The King Street Art Collective is located at 585 West King Street, across from the Jones House and above Doe Ridge Pottery. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday by calling the Watauga Arts Council office, (828) 264-1789. Learn more about this show and all the Watauga Arts Council happenings on their website, watauga-arts.org. For more information contact the Arts Council or visit watauga-arts.org/kingstreetart
