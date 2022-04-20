WATAUGA — Watauga Arts Council announces a T-shirt Design contest in partnership with Boone Drug and High Country Press. Enter the inaugural Boone Drug T-Shirt Design Competition for a chance to win $250 cash!
The winning design will be printed on a limited-edition run of T-shirts that will be available to purchase exclusively at Boone Drug stores. The artist whose design is selected will win a $250 cash prize. The artist selected will also receive a free vendor booth at Boonerang Music & Art Fest. Artists may apply their design to other items (not T-shirts) to sell at Boonerang and beyond.
The inspired design will help the town celebrate the incredible community in this special year, Boone’s 150th anniversary. Artists should incorporate “Boone NC” or “Boone 150” to be included in the design in some way shape or form.
The proceeds of this year’s T-shirt will benefit the inaugural Boonerang Music & Art Fest. Boonerang Music and Art Fest is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and teamwork that embodies our community.
Boone Drug hopes to offer a locally designed T-shirt every year, offering a chance for visitors and residents to bring home a unique piece of our creative High Country.
The T-shirt submission deadline is midnight on May 15. Please check the website www.watauga-arts.org/artist-opportunities for a full description of the rules of the competition.
