On Nov. 20, the Watauga Arts Council kicked off its second art exhibit in it’s new downtown art space, the King Street Art Collective. The new exhibit features a variety of works from local artists Adam Kahn, Pegge Laine and Aviva Kahn who bring together a compelling collection of abstract pieces ranging from radiant paintings to metallic wall sculptures and wood and clay sculptures created from natural materials.
“It’s a miracle. I think it’s fantastic,” said Aviva Kahn, referring to the Art Council’s new downtown space. “I think it’s really going to give us the exposure that we need.” Located at 585 West King Street above Doe Ridge Pottery, the show will continue from 12-4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 20.
Drawing inspiration from natural elements, Aviva Kahn’s wood and clay sculptures are representative of her own spiritual journey.
“If they can open themselves up, hopefully they’ll get some kind of experience,” said Aviva Kahn in reference to her unique style of art. “Most of my stuff is very meaningful. Because I’m a mother, I’m a grandmother, I’m a woman and I’m on a spiritual path. So, it all comes from that.”
Meanwhile, Aviva Kahn’s son, Adam Kahn, utilizes a variety of paints, primarily oil based, to create eye-catching pieces canvas art that at times may seem reminiscent of a Jimi Hendrix guitar solo. Like playing guitar, the fluidity of paints and ability to quickly improvise is what drew Adam Kahn towards painting.
“I played guitar when I was younger and oil paint kind of reminds me of the electric guitar in a weird way. You can do so much with both things,” Adam Kahn said. “I hope it triggers something in them. I hope it triggers something in their imagination, something in their subconscious.”
Also featured in this art exhibit is works from local artist Pegge Laine, who brings to the collective a distinctive collection of metal wall sculptures, as well as display of alcohol ink paintings. Every Sunday, Laine will put on live alcohol inks demonstrations from 3-5 p.m. until the duration of the exhibit.
To learn more about the Watauga Arts Council’s new King Street Art Collective call (828) 264-1789, or visit https://www.watauga-arts.org/#/. The Watauga Arts Council can also be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WataugaCountyArtsCouncil/.
