BOONE – Dec. 18 through Dec. 20, will be the last weekend to check out the Watauga Art Council’s Holiday Artist Market. The market will be held from 12 — 5 p.m. at the new Kingstreet Art Collective located at 585 West King Street, above Doe Ridge Pottery.
The market will feature a variety of unique works from 21 talented artists from around the High Country. Visitors to the market will be able to purchase one-of-a-kind holiday gifts ranging from stained glass, cutting boards, clocks, jewelry and woven rugs to leather, ornaments, arm warmers, paintings, furniture, serving trays, sculpture and greeting cards.
Some art featured in the market includes fused glass from Berry Hill Cottage Crafts, metal sculptures from Louis R. Torres, leatherwork from Primavera leather and illustration prints and custom wood products from Old Sarge.
To find out more about the market or other upcoming Watauga Art Council events visit www.watauga-arts.org. Patrons unable to shop in person can call the Watauga Arts Council at (828) 264-1789 for assistance with their purchases.
