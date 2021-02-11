The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone. Among the frustrations heard most from friends and family is not just the lack of social interaction, but the loss of opportunities to be of service to others and to contribute to our community.
Our American Association of Retired Persons NC Mountain Region has about 60 volunteers at any one time, some very active and others less so. The initiatives we work on empower people to choose how they live as they age. We offer programs on brain health, caregiving, fraud prevention, senior employment and many other topics of interest to the 50-plus population. See www.aarp.org/mountainnc.
Currently, we have no in-person events or programs, but we’ve been able to move many of them online such as we did with voter education and information programs last fall. It’s been challenging but also fun adjusting to this new virtual reality and we’re all proud of how quickly we’ve adapted.
We continue to offer online classes on safe driving, fraud protection and HomeFit guidance to make houses age-friendly. In the coming months we will be offering technology assistance programs, speakers series with partners such as High Country Learners and our pen pals program which started last Veteran’s Day. At first we wrote letters to isolated veterans; now we’re also communicating with folks in assisted living communities and with isolated seniors in their home. We also offer opportunities to engage in public policy issues affecting older adults.
Throughout the pandemic, our volunteer group has been a lifeline for many of us because it provides safe, easy ways to stay busy, avoid isolation and help others. We’re the lucky ones, of course; for many people, loneliness and despair are taking a real toll. AARP can offer huge benefits, not just to your community, but to you. Public health experts are saying that now, even though vaccines are in the picture, we still have several months of social isolation ahead. Do yourself a favor and explore volunteering.
To learn more about volunteer programs contact Rebecca Chaplin, at rchaplin@aarp.org.
