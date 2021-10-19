Kingsport, TN – Symphony of the Mountains’ official chorus, the Voices of the Mountains performs at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church in Johnson City Friday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m.
This will be the Voices’ first concert since the beginning of the pandemic. Conductor Matthew Potterton will direct the concert in a variety of works. Voices of the Mountains: American Pastorales Concert. Potterton is Department of Music Chair and Director of Choral and Vocal Activities at East Tennessee State University and is beginning his fifth year as director of the Voices of the Mountains.
The concert theme stems from the opening work by Cecil Effinger titled “Four Pastorales.” Other American stories will be featured through the works of two amazing American female composers, Dale Trumbore and Gwyneth Walker.
“I’m very excited to perform live again after not being able to sing for over a year. Choir is always fun but getting back together this August had special meaning," Potterton said. "As musicians, we were starved from being able to get together and create music together. Some of us had tears in our eyes as we started singing together. I hope the community will come out and support this special concert.”
This concert is part of the Symphony’s 75th Anniversary season. Tickets are on sale at the Symphony office or web site. Admission is $20 for adults. Children and students are admitted free of admission. Attendees are encouraged to be masked and parties seated at least 6’ apart. For more information visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org or call the Symphony office at 423-392-8423.
