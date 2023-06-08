BOONE — Boone’s VFW post 7031, the Wounded Warrior Project, and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation collaborated to create a Family Fun Day for local vets and community members.

Food, beverages, live music, a bounce house, and arts and crafts were available for patrons of the VFW Family Fun Day organized by auxiliary member of the VFW and a fellow of the Tennessee Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Tammy Dyson. Vendors that support the rehabilitation of veterans were there to get the word out about their free services.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.