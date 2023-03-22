WEST JEFFERSON — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is presenting the third concert of the 2023 winter season on Sunday, March 19 at 3:30 p.m. The chamber ensemble the Verona Quartet will perform.
The concert repertoire will include Bacewicz- String Quartet No. 4, Bartok- String Quartet No.3 and Beethoven- String Quartet Op. 59, No. 1.
Acclaimed for its “bold interpretive strength, robust characterization and commanding resonance” (Calgary Herald), the Verona Quartet has firmly established itself amongst the most distinguished ensembles on the chamber music scene today. The group’s singular sense of purpose most recently earned them Chamber Music America’s coveted 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award, and a reputation as an “outstanding ensemble… cohesive yet full of temperament” (The New York Times). The Quartet serves on the faculty of the Oberlin College and Conservatory as the Quartet-in-Residence, in addition to holding residences at the Lunenburg Academy of Music Performance, Indiana University Summer String Academy and North Carolina’s Chamber Orchestra of the Triangle.
The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series will continue with the final concert in the series in April with Hayes School of Music student ensemble.
These concerts are made possible by individual patron donations and supported by the Ashe County Arts Council.
