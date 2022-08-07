BOONE — The vision for new business Venture Chocolate and Wine Co. began when Local Lion owner Josiah Davis started to explore the similarities between coffee and cocoa. Being a coffee roaster for more than a decade, Davis started researching the two delicacies and was intrigued because of his love for chocolate and the overlap between coffee and cocoa’s growing regions. After reaching out to chocolate roasters, he began thinking of other ways to expand his new interest.
Venture Chocolate and Wine Co. “flipped their open sign around” in early June and started selling house-made chocolate and coffee in downtown Boone. Venture’s grand opening will take place on August 13 in which the community will be invited to explore the entirety of the multi-faceted 6,000-square-foot space, which was designed by Meredith David, located at 605 W King St.
Customers enter into a coffee and chocolate bar where bon-bons, chocolate bars and desserts are sold alongside Local Lion coffee. Seating to enjoy these treats is available upstairs in a casual work space as well as the downstairs “coffee and chocolate lounge.” Davis said he sees this space as somewhere for students to study and colleagues to meet. Those areas currently open at 10 a.m. but Davis hopes to eventually open earlier to offer a more work and school-friendly space.
Davis said Venture is still in the process of opening its bottle shop and wine bar, which will likely be reserved for evenings. The bottle shop will have a diverse selection of wine to purchase. The wine bar will feature charcuterie boards and desserts.
Davis is no stranger to business. His coffee shop Local Lion has the tagline, “conquer your mountain,” which came to be when Davis realized he wanted his business to be a way to help others launch their projects. Longtime Local Lion baker Jeshua Jolly had been exploring business ideas with Davis when he discovered his interest for chocolate making. Davis pitched the idea of working with Jolly to make chocolate together.
Jolly attended chocolate making school and the pair began ordering Belgian equipment. They had made chocolate together for several years before the West King Street location in Boone became available.
Venture’s house-made ganache cream filled bon-bons come in a variety of flavors — from sweet to spicy and everything in between. Chocolate bars made from around the world and Local Lion coffee are sold alongside creme brûlée, flourless chocolate torte and homemade chocolate ice cream bars. All of this started with Davis and Jolly’s collaboration.
Davis co-owns Venture with his wife, Meredith, who Davis said is the “pioneer of the project.” Davis said her inspiration, creativity and love for the community is what “birthed the business.” With the interest in chocolate sparking from research, the interest in wine came from the Davis’ at-home date nights.
“When we had our last child, we stopped going on dates. We were like, ‘How do we spend time together?’ so I bought a wine course. Instead of paying for the babysitter and the dinner, we just spent the money on nice wine and started studying it,” Davis said. “As we started exploring it, it was really too much wine to drink that was all open. So we started a little wine club with our friends. All the times we spent drinking and talking through wine is really a seed of inspiration to this business.”
Davis said the entire process has been a “wonderful collaboration,” with much of it happening behind the scenes, to make the project come to life.
In the downstairs area of the new business is the Atlas Table, a space to explore flavors from around the world. Seating 10 people, the table will be open for anyone, unless reserved for tastings. Davis said this table embodies one of the goals of Venture.
“It’s this chance to explore the world, and that’s really what we want to do here,” Davis said. “We’re exploring how these products carry their story and introduce us to cultures through the flavors of the world.”
Moving forward, Davis said he hopes to host chocolate tastings, coffee cuppings and wine tastings during First Friday Art Crawls in addition to the upcoming “Antlers and Acorns” festival, in which the location will host several musicians as part of the event. Davis said they are open to other groups and events, but their main goal right now is to fully open and serve the community he loves on a day-to-day basis.
“We live in such a great community, I love the High Country. It’s why we wanted to bring this to downtown — to build up and invest in our downtown — because we care about it,” Davis said. “The reason we care about it so much is it’s just such a great community. The interest, the positive feedback, encouragement, the bearing with us while we’re slow trying to figure how to get in order and being patient with us. They’ve just been really gracious to us and I appreciate that.”
