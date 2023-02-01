VALLE CRUCIS — The Valle Crucis School PTA is hosting its first ever “Valentines in the Valle” Silent Auction.

With more than 70 different items to bid on, the auction boasts local activities and experiences such as gift certificates to a variety of restaurants and businesses, skiing and snowboarding lift tickets, snow tubing, ice skating, water tubing, ziplining, guided hiking, luxury picnicking, tickets to Tweetsie Railroad, and entrance tickets to Grandfather Mountain. Additionally, there are several hand-made items, prints, and themed gift baskets. Local artists have donated one of a kind items and Allen Inrgam’s Valle Crucis School’s Woodworking Enrichment Group is auctioning off 10 craftsman quality handmade bluebird houses.

