BOONE — The Boone Winter Farmer’s Market has added one of its newest vendor: Valencia Flavors.
Herbert Pinto and Laura Malpica currently run a small business out of a small trailer at the Winter Farmer’s Market called Valencia Flavors. The business features an array of Latin American desserts. The featured desserts come from their combined family history, with some recipes going back at least two generations.
On Saturday, Feb. 4, Valencia Flavors made their debut, and sold out of all of their inventory.
They are both from Venezula and moved to the High Country in 2019.
Having been together since 2006, they got married in 2014. On their honeymoon in 2014, the couple decided to take their vacation in Boone. They fell in love with the High Country, and decided to move here after briefly living in Miami, Fla.
As of now, the couple is focusing on their involvement with the local markets and festivals, but they plan on expanding to a year round food truck in the future.
