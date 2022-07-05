BLOWING ROCK — It was late on only the first day of Earl Davis’ week being featured at Edgewood Cottage, but the preacher/artist was smiling broadly. Of 91 paintings he had brought for the Artists in Residence series, 19 were already sold.
“I read a lot from other painters that an artist’s best prospect for buying a painting is someone who has already bought one of your paintings. Initially, I thought that didn’t make sense. Why, they already have one! But, you know, they are right! I have seen a lot of repeat customers today, and it is only Day One,” said Davis.
Now retired as an interim preacher — again, for seemingly the umpteenth time — Davis may have a built-in following among his former parishioners but, he noted, the “following” for his artistic talents is broadening.
“I did have one parishioner come in this morning and bought four paintings, but it’s roughly 50/50. There are a lot of local people who are familiar with my work, but there are also a lot of seasonal residents and visitors to Blowing Rock for the first time who are now customers, too,” said Davis. “I have been promoting this week at Edgewood Cottage pretty heavily on my Facebook page for several weeks now, trying to post at least one painting each day. I have a mailing list of several hundred and during the month of June I urged people to come see me this week at Edgewood Cottage.”
Not surprisingly, Davis has nothing but praise for the Edgewood Cottage opportunity in the Artists in Residence series.
“This is just a wonderful experience, being able to meet with people, explain my work, and even sell a little bit,” he said.
Davis’ prolific art production focuses on landscapes, the scenes often set in the many national parks that he and his wife have visited. He said he has started to include more people and animals in some of his landscapes, such as a little girl kneeling beside a trail at Bass Lake.
“This past year we have not traveled as much,” Davis noted, “but that has not stopped me from painting! A lot of what you see here is from Bass Lake, the Cone Estate, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. I am doing more of what we call plein air painting, outdoors.”
Davis went on to point out a painting hanging on the wall, to explain plein air.
“There is a red barn down by Price Park,” he said. “Next time you go down that way, about a hundred yards before you get to the park, this barn is on the left. Previously, I have painted it from the road and sold several of those. But this time I parked along the roadway and circled around to the other side for a different perspective. You have about three hours before the sun changes enough that the shadows are different and the light is different. You might as well pack up and go home. So I painted this one piece all in three hours with very little in the way of touch-up back in the studio.”
In talking about his more recent foray into animal painting, Davis shared that in his own backyard a bear has been a frequent visitor, so has become a favorite subject.
“I call him Bernard. He can just be standing there by the fence, but he has also been up on our deck. I have taken photos of him but I don’t put my arm around him and take selfies!” said Davis. “I stay inside and take pictures through the glass door.”
While Davis often paints plein air these days, he also “captures just the right moment” with photography, then retreats to his studio to paint the scene. Sometimes, he injects images from other mediums he observes into his painting.
Pointing at a scene where an old Model-T type of car is rumbling down a dirt road between tree-lined meadows, Davis recalled, “I took that old car from a postcard I once saw.”
Davis is trying something new in his exhibit this year, too: larger paintings.
“I have three larger paintings that I hope people will enjoy this year,” he said. “There is one lake scene over the mantle of the fireplace in the other room, but this one of the wildflowers is pretty unique, too.”
As a minister, Davis is known for his practical, “Raccoon Theology” theme. He has put a lot of his essays into a book by the same name.
“Just like I am currently contributing to The Blowing Rocket, I wrote a lot for several years, for the Lenoir newspaper,” he said. “For this book, all of these are from the Lenoir newspaper. They are similar to what I have produced for The Blowing Rocket. In fact, some of the Lenoir essays have been repeated in the Rocket, as I felt the message was appropriate for the time.”
Davis’ homespun manner can quickly turn into an intellectual discussion about any subject. Especially when talking about his art, he turns somewhat academic.
“We can’t actually paint light,” he said, “but only the effects of light on something. The more you learn in art, I think, the more you realize what you don’t know. It is the light that creates the shadows, the depth of field. If you have warm light, you can have cool shadows. You might not think about that unless you begin to notice it.”
Earl Davis is featured at Edgewood Cottage through July 10 for the Artists in Residence series hosted by Blowing Rock Historical Society. He will be on site each day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions. All artwork being exhibited is available for purchase. The Artists in Residence series features one or more different artists each week, through September.
