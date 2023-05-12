BOONE — The Nth Gallery on King Street hosted the debut gallery of Aiden Loorham, titled “Brain Food: An Introductory into Value and Consumerism.”
Loorham’s first gallery was a culmination of sculpture and painted works of art. No matter the medium, the work reflected a critique of capitalism, consumerism and values placed on mass-produced products.
Loorham became interested in art at a young age as his mother was a painter. Originally, his work was influenced by hers. As he grew, he drew inspirations from new places.
“We started going to art shows or museums in Atlanta. We lived like two hours away in a very small country town. When we went up there and I saw graffiti and street art for the first time, that really interested me because I never saw anything like that where I grew up,” Loorham said.
After being introduced to new forms of art, and picking up a unique style, Loorham experimented with recurring characters in his work. One of his recurring characters, Skully, began from his love of street art. Skully evolved over time, leaving his paintings and becoming statuettes made out of scrap metals, and toying with the idea of mass production and consumerism. Each Skully weighs roughly 80 pounds, and is hollow on the inside. Some are made out of iron, some bronze, all created to become collectable.
Loorham’s work is premeditated, and the process can take weeks of mental prep before he begins. This is juxtaposed by the naturalistic style in his painting. His work often has a nature of whimsy, with dark undertones that express commentary on society.
One of his more unique sculptures that demonstrates his premeditated nature is “Mona Lisa.” A massive sculpture made of discarded flat screens, spray paint and digital media.
“I had an idea for this project and didn’t know how I was going to do it. I put out on my social media asking if anybody had any old TVs. Ironically, now I have like 10 or 12 TVs because people have them and don’t know how to get rid of them,” Loorham said.
Loorham’s gallery was a one-night installment for First Friday at the Nth gallery. For more information on Loorham’s work visit www.cavebrains.com/ or follow his Instagram @cavebrains.
