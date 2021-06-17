In partnership with Marathon Health, Tyson Foods is piloting seven “Bright Blue” health centers to boost the overall health and wellness of its workforce — one of which was recently opened in Wilkesboro. The Wilkesboro location — located at 1600 River St. — hosted a grand opening on June 10.
The health centers will give Tyson team members and their families access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost, according to Tyson. The health centers, which are operated by Marathon Health, provide primary and preventative care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling. They also collaborate with plant community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.
Tyson stated that the name of the health centers, “Bright Blue,” is intended to convey the outlook of a bright future thanks to easily accessible healthcare and the company’s familiar heritage color, blue.
“We’re piloting these health centers to promote a culture of health and wellness in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer for Tyson Foods. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”
According to Tyson, the pilot health center project represents the expansion of the company’s We Care workplace safety program to include overall team member health and wellness. It is an addition to the company’s existing health services staff, which includes on-site occupational health nurses at most plant locations.
The seven pilot locations will serve nearly 38,000 Tyson team members and their families. Spouses, dependents age 2 and older who are covered by the Tyson insurance plan will be eligible. The clinics will be designed to serve a diverse workforce, providing communications in multiple languages, according to Tyson.
The health center services are in addition to the benefits already offered to team members such as affordable health, life, dental, vision and prescription drug benefits. Tyson Foods requires all regular, full-time team members who have completed 59 days of employment to have health care coverage through either the company-sponsored health plan or through a family member’s plan. This means that 100 percent of the company’s eligible team members have access to health care coverage.
